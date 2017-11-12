This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
$1.599M Brookhaven property’s walnut trees put to good use

The Brookhaven home features four bedrooms and two

The Brookhaven home features four bedrooms and two screened-in porches. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Internat / Steven Ferraro, Dynamic Media Solutions

By Lisa Chamoff  Special to Newsday
A historic Brookhaven home was renovated by its current owners to include decor created with wood from trees on the property. It is on the market for $1.599 million.

The nearly 1-acre property was filled with black walnut trees, which produce nuts that litter yards and damage nearby gardens. The owners harvested wood from the trees to create countertops and floating shelves for the renovated kitchen of the circa-1850 home, says listing agent Holly Griesel of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Lots of thought was put into the different woods used throughout the house,” Griesel says.

The four-bedroom home has two screened-in porches, both with mahogany floors, and a deck off the upstairs master bedroom with Ipe hardwood. The owners also left some original 19th century details, including a bay window.

