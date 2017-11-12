A historic Brookhaven home was renovated by its current owners to include decor created with wood from trees on the property. It is on the market for $1.599 million.

The nearly 1-acre property was filled with black walnut trees, which produce nuts that litter yards and damage nearby gardens. The owners harvested wood from the trees to create countertops and floating shelves for the renovated kitchen of the circa-1850 home, says listing agent Holly Griesel of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Lots of thought was put into the different woods used throughout the house,” Griesel says.

The four-bedroom home has two screened-in porches, both with mahogany floors, and a deck off the upstairs master bedroom with Ipe hardwood. The owners also left some original 19th century details, including a bay window.