When Mario Scalza bought a circa-1838 Greek Revival-style Manhasset home, he says he fell in love with a diamond in the rough.
“It was so grand — and it was such a wreck,” he says of the five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath home now listed for $1.599 million. “I could see that I could fix every bit of what they had and restore it to what it originally was.”
Subsequent TLC brought craftsmanship such as intricately carved mahogany staircase banisters, tin ceilings, fireplaces, leaded glass and parquet wood floors back to their former splendor. Even door hinges and window latches exhibit detail work, says listing agent James Gavin of Laffey Real Estate.
Chandeliers in a formal living room with eight-foot tall windows and a formal dining room with wide-beam coffered ceilings are being sold with the home. A two-year-old eat-in kitchen with granite surfaces includes a kitchen island. The master bedroom suite has a tumbled marble fireplace and connects to a guest bedroom.
A finished basement has a wet bar and full bath. The 139-by-151-foot property includes in-ground sprinklers, a koi pond and a deck.
