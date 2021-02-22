An East Hampton village house on just under an acre of buildable land, once home to the Riding Club of East Hampton where young Jacqueline Bouvier learned to ride, is on the market for $1.995 million, with low annual taxes of $8,651.

The 275-year-old two-story shingle-style home was built in 1745 for the whaling captain Abraham Baker and has been designated a Special Historic Landmark by East Hampton Town. Dawn Watson, an agent on the Enzo Morabito team at Douglas Elliman, said that 2,000 square-foot house was unusually large for the period. From 1924 to 1944, the home was the clubhouse for the Riding Club of East Hampton. There is still a horse hitching post outside from the club days, as well as lockers in one of the bedrooms.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has been in the same family for about 60 years. "We have loved this house, not just for its history and charm, but because it’s been our family’s home," said current owner Kelly Kunzeman. "Now it’s time for others to come, restore it and enjoy it as much as we have."

Watson said the floors and the two working fireplaces are original to the home. One fireplace is in the study and another in the great room that includes a dining room. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one with the original rafters, and an alcove that is just big enough for two chairs.

Watson said that whoever buys the house will need to update it, but there are other possibilities like moving it on the property or building another one. "It’s a great property for a great price with a lot of land and a lot of possibilities. Though it’s an historic house, the guidelines from the town of East Hampton are not as restrictive so there are things a new owner can change."

Broker Enzo Morabito added, "This property presents so many opportunities. Beyond its storied past and attractive present, there is possibility to make something really amazing for the future."