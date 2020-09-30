1705 Miller Place home on the market for $699,900

Dating back to 1705, the Richard Miller home has retained its historic charm while incorporating modern upgrades across its 11 rooms. The home on North Country Road in Miller Place is on the market for $699,900.

Taxes on the property in the Miller Place School District are $15,764.

Once inhabited by one of the founders of Miller Place, the home sits on a 1.25-acre lot across from a middle school and a stone’s throw away from a pond. An inviting front porch gives way to a quaint living room with wide plank wood flooring, while granite counters gleam in the updated eat-in kitchen.

The top floor of the three-story home is a spacious media room with cathedral ceilings, an electric fireplace and original windows.

"When you open the windows, you get the breeze from the water because it's close to the Sound," said listing agent JoAnn Klein with Coach Realtors at Mount Sinai.

The multifamily home includes an attached apartment, with a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and laundry room of its own. The driveway fits seven cars.

The large fenced backyard has an in-ground pool and "plenty of room to run," said Klein. But future owners be advised: You’ll be sharing the space with some additional guests.

"Turtles from the pond come and lay their eggs on the property and all the baby turtles come back to the pond," Klein said.