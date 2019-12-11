TODAY'S PAPER
Live in a converted 1910 carriage house

The home was built as a four-stable carriage

The home was built as a four-stable carriage house. Credit: Daniel Gale Agency/KJW Photography

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
Nearly 40 years ago, Nina and Neil Winter purchased and began restoring and updating their Laurel Hollow home, a carriage house built in 1910 — then part of a larger estate, now standing on its own, heavily wooded two-acre lot. The four-bedroom, four-bath home is listed for $1.495 million.

Neil credits Nina with redesigning the interior and directing the restoration, which preserved much of the carriage house’s Southern yellow pine woodwork and repurposed a set of six antique stable pieces.

“All we really wanted to do was preserve the touch, the feeling you get when you walk through, the way the light comes in,” he says. “We wanted it to be evocative of an era that doesn’t exist anymore.”

The listing is held by Peggy Moriarty of Daniel Gale Agency.

