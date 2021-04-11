1923 St. James property on private road lists for $739,000

In 1923, William Minott had two houses built for his daughters, on a private road called Timothy Wood, off Timothy Lane, in what was then St. James.

The John Kerr House and the Allister Morris House were designed by Lawrence S. Butler, who was the architect for numerous buildings in the area, including the St. James Fire House and Town Hall.

Now the John Kerr House is on the market for $739,000. Though they’re not on the historic registry, they are considered historic homes according to the guidelines of St. James, said listing agent Lisa Kass with Coldwell Banker Realty.

The official address is in the village of Head of the Harbor. "It’s on a private road so it’s tucked in there on a quiet, private one-acre setting. It looks like an estate. Private, but at the same time you’re close to town," Kass said.

The standout part of the house is the primary bedroom suite, which has a full bath, dressing area with built-in drawers, a wood-burning fireplace and French doors that lead to a private balcony that spans the entire depth of the house. There are three other bedrooms on the second floor and two full baths, including one that is shared by two bedrooms. On the first floor there’s a large living room with fireplace and built-in shelving, a family room, office, eat-in-kitchen, formal dining room, laundry, half bath and a second small den. There are hardwood floors throughout the house. The wide front yard has a circular driveway and the backyard has room for a pool.

The current owner has lived there almost 40 years and is moving to be near her children. Kass said the house could use updating. It’s located in the Smithtown School District. Annual taxes, including the village, are $18,915