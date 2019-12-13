TODAY'S PAPER
By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A two-family home within walking distance from Northport village is on the market for $559,000.  Annual property taxes are $4,828.

The first-floor residence has a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath.

The second floor has a kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and one bath.

It’s “great for first-time buyers as they can live in one apartment and let the income from the second apartment make their mortgage payments,” says listing agent Julie Carnevale of North Landing Realty, adding, “The taxes are so low and they include the village tax which provides them with private police, parks along the harbor, wonderful shops, theater and small town living."

The home, which has a new roof and gas burner, is in the Northport-East Northport School district.

