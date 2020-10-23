TODAY'S PAPER
2 Riverhead mobile homes in 55-plus communities on the market

This two-bedroom, two-bath mobile home in the Riverwoods

This two-bedroom, two-bath mobile home in the Riverwoods community in Riverhead comes with a carport and shed and is on a private location backing to a state preserve.  Credit: Gateway to the Hamptons Real Estate

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Two mobile homes in two different 55-plus developments in Riverhead are on the market.

A two-bedroom, two-bath mobile home in the Riverwoods community is listing for $129,000. The annual taxes are $1,106.

"The unit was nicely updated," says listing agent Vivian DeBlasi of Gateway To the Hamptons Real Estate. There’s a new roof, windows, bathrooms, flooring, painting and kitchen cabinets.

Adds DeBlasi, "It presents very, very, nicely and it’s also very spacious: It’s 1,250 square feet."

The home is part of a land lease community, where you own the home and you rent the lot that it sits on, explains DeBlasi.

A monthly fee of $946 covers water, garbage and snow removal, cesspool maintenance, and use of the clubhouse, which has a meeting room and fitness center.

"It’s a beautiful location because it backs the state preserve, so there’s lots of privacy," says DeBlasi.

In the Riverhaven development, a 1,520-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath mobile home is on the market for $115,000.

"It’s been totally renovated," says listing agent Susan Berkoski of Lewis & Nickles Real Estate, adding that the renovations include new bathrooms, electric, heating, plumbing, flooring, lighting, cabinetry and painting.

The $915 monthly fee includes taxes on the home, the leasing of the land, water, cesspool, garbage and snow removal, and parking.

"The location is magnificent," says Berkoski, adding that you can easily access the Hamptons or the North Folk, shopping, beaches, wineries, farm stands, and area attractions like the Long Island Aquarium and Splish Splash Water Park.

