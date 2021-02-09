There’s a new type of house on Long Island – made by a 3-D printer.

A listing on realtor.com calls it a new construction – three bedrooms and three bathrooms on a 0.26-acre lot, with 1,407 square feet of living space, to be built at 34 Millbrook Lane in Riverhead, all for the price of $299,999.

The model house is on display at a lot in Calverton, but the house that will be sold is going to be built by SQ4D of Patchogue using a robot and a 3-D printer at a Riverhead lot.

The listing agent, Stephen King, of Realty Connect USA, is calling it the country’s first 3-D printed home to receive a certificate of occupancy and be listed for sale "on the open market."

Construction is expected to begin in spring when the ground thaws between the end of March and mid-April, King said.

"The machine gets put on the lot and prints the house out right there," King said. It lays concrete layer by layer, from the foundation to the interior and exterior walls, in less than 48 hours, King said.

The model home, built as a sample, will not be sold but "will end up being demolished," King said.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This is the future, there is no doubt about it," Kirk Andersen, the director of operations at SQ4D Inc., told CNN. "What we want to do is print homes fast, and cheap and strong," Andersen said.

Newsday’s Victor Ocasio covered the story in 2019, when the owners of S-Squared 3D Printers, a 4-year-old manufacturer and online retailer of 3D printers for hobbyists, libraries and STEM programs, had said that they had developed a large machine capable of printing a four-bedroom ranch-style home out of cement in under 48 hours.

"It’s definitely going to change the way things are built," said Robert G. Smith, president and co-founder of S-Squared.

Smith retired from the company last fall and S-Squared 3D Printers morphed into SQ4D.

Smith then said the firm believes the technology could one day produce lower-cost homes for Long Islanders.

Many of the additives and coatings the company planned to use in the cement would make structures waterproof and highly fire-resistant, all of which could save homeowners on insurance costs, Smith said.