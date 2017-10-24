A Peconic parcel listed for $349,000 is next to three vineyards and surrounded by land that is protected from future development, its listing agent says.
The 0.63-acre property includes a four-bedroom, 1 ½-bath farmhouse dating back to the mid-19th century, according to a listing; the property also holds a garage, a former farmworkers’ residence and a post-and-beam barn that is “breathtaking on the inside,” says listing agent Thomas McCarthy of Thomas J. McCarthy Real Estate.
“Although the entire property needs total renovation, including structural, it is extremely difficult to duplicate for the number and size of the buildings,” he says, describing the property as an opportunity for a buyer to “turn it into their own vision of a North Fork farmhouse.”
The floor plan includes an eat-in kitchen, living room and dining room on the first floor, with bedrooms upstairs.
