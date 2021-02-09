There’s a new type of house on Long Island — made by a 3D printer.

A listing on realtor.com calls it a new construction, with three bedrooms and three-bathrooms on a 0.26-acre lot, with 1,407 square feet of living space, to be built at 34 Millbrook Lane in Riverhead, all for the price of $299,999.

The model house is on display at a lot in Calverton, but the house for sale is going to be built by SQ4D Inc. of Patchogue, using a robot and a 3D printer at a Riverhead lot.

The listing agent, Stephen King, of Realty Connect USA, is calling it the country’s first 3D-printed home to receive a certificate of occupancy and be listed for sale "on the open market."

"What we’re doing is going to change how people look at housing," said Kirk Andersen, a Patchogue native who is the director of operations at SQ4D. "You are talking about the Levittown of the future, a better Levittown; if we have the land, we can build it."

Andersen added that affordable 3D-printed housing "couldn’t come at a better time" with the major exodus of New York City residents looking to relocate to houses on Long Island.

"We're a construction technology company, and we’re using technology to transform and change antiquated construction practices, which are slow, labor-intensive and unsafe," Andersen said. "With our machine we’re going to meet a global demand to produce affordable and sustainable homes."

Construction is expected to begin when the ground softens during the spring thaw between the end of March and mid-April, King said.

"The machine gets put on the lot and prints the house out right there," King said. It lays concrete layer by layer, from the foundation to the interior and exterior walls, in less than 48 hours, King said.

Newsday had covered the story in 2019, when the owners of S-Squared 3D Printers, a 4-year-old manufacturer and online retailer of 3D printers for hobbyists, libraries and STEM programs, had said that they had developed a large machine capable of printing a four-bedroom ranch-style home out of cement in less than 48 hours.

S-Squared 3D Printers later morphed into SQ4D Inc.