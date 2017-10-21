A glass-lined indoor pool with Moriches Bay views is the centerpiece of a four-bedroom, 3½-bath Westhampton Dunes home listed for $4.999 million.
Above the saltwater gunite pool, there is an oil painting inspired by Hurricane Juan by Russian artist Yalena Larocco on the ceiling; the storm pummeled parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island in September 2003.
“At the end wall overlooking the bay, just under the skylight, the wall has a full moon rising in the distance of the storm,” says listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Set on a 0.65 acre-lot with 84 feet of sandy bay beach, the approximately 5,500-square-foot home has mahogany siding and decking, including a nearly 2,000-square-foot roof deck with a spiral staircase to a sun deck boasting bay and ocean views. Additional amenities include an atrium and a steam room.
The master bedroom suite includes a full bath with walls of frosted glass windows and tile finishes. A great room with arched pine ceiling beams from Quebec has a Norwegian wood-burning stove, a sitting area, dining space and a kitchen with Gaggenau, Thermador and Sub-Zero appliances.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.