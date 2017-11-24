$2.975M Fire Island pad has indoor-outdoor fireplace

A Fire Island Pines home was built to maximize views of the Great South Bay and features a rotating fireplace that can be used both indoors and out. It is on the market for $2.975 million.

Owner Eli Milbaur commissioned architects to design a home on the bayfront property. David Burdett and Stefanie Werner of DAS Studio designed the four-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bathroom home with double height walls of glass to frame the water.

“When you walk into the house, the view of bay was what the interior of the house was about,” Burdett says.

The fireplace is suspended from the soaring ceilings in the great room and can be rotated and viewed from the deck overlooking the bay. There’s also a heated pool and hot tub on the property.

It is listed with Doreen Katen of D. Katen Fire Island Properties.