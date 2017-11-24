TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 27° Good Morning
Few Clouds 27° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$2.975M Fire Island pad has indoor-outdoor fireplace

This Fire Island Pines home has four bedrooms,

This Fire Island Pines home has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a deck overlooking the Great South Bay. Photo Credit: Fire Island Properties / Stefanie Werner of DAS Studio

By Lisa Chamoff  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Fire Island Pines home was built to maximize views of the Great South Bay and features a rotating fireplace that can be used both indoors and out. It is on the market for $2.975 million.

Owner Eli Milbaur commissioned architects to design a home on the bayfront property. David Burdett and Stefanie Werner of DAS Studio designed the four-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bathroom home with double height walls of glass to frame the water.

“When you walk into the house, the view of bay was what the interior of the house was about,” Burdett says.

The fireplace is suspended from the soaring ceilings in the great room and can be rotated and viewed from the deck overlooking the bay. There’s also a heated pool and hot tub on the property.

It is listed with Doreen Katen of D. Katen Fire Island Properties.

By Lisa Chamoff  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Steven Ferreira prepares drinks at Cork & Kerry Bars get remixed: Fancy drinks, retro formats
Two people suffered smoke inhalation in a fire Cops: 2 suffer smoke inhalation in house fire
Sally Lepis of Selden gets hearing aids from LI centenarian gets the gift of hearing
Lots of sunshine expected on Long Island for Forecast: Sunny, seasonable Black Friday
Veterans enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Churches, charities feed LI needy
The Village of the Branch's Village Hall in Village considers regulating short-term rentals