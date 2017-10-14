A circa-1880 shingle-style Brookhaven home listed for $425,000 comes with a sizable screened-in porch.
“Everyone falls in love with the front porch,” says listing agent Mary Lawrence-Roberts of Eileen A. Green Realty.
The three-bedroom, two-bath home includes wide plank floors and built-ins; the living room, which has a fireplace, is topped with exposed-beam ceilings. The dining room has slate floors, large windows and French doors to the porch. An eat-in kitchen features a brick fireplace and opens to an atrium.
The home includes a new roof and hot water heater, a rebuilt oil furnace and central air conditioning.
The approximately half-acre parcel includes a brick patio as part of a “very private” backyard. Dock rights are available at the Squassux Landing marina, Lawrence-Roberts says.
