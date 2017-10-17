A 7,445-square-foot English Tudor-style estate in Lloyd Harbor has 250 feet of waterfront and views of Lloyd Harbor, Oyster Bay and Connecticut views throughout. The five-bedroom home with three full baths and two half baths is listed for $5,488,888.
Inside, a formal dining room with stained glass accents includes a marble fireplace. A kitchen with Corian surfaces has appliance-concealing cabinetry, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Viking Pro range. There is also a den with brick walls, wood ceilings and a marble fireplace and a window-lined sitting room with doors to the property.
Upstairs the master bedroom suite has two walk-in closets, a marble fireplace, private terrace and master bath with a steam shower and Jacuzzi tub. There is also a cedar closet in the main second-story hallway and an unfinished attic with high ceilings.
A 1,200-square-foot three-car garage is accessible from stairs in a guest bedroom and an outside entrance beneath a porte-cochere. The home has six-zone HVAC and in-ground sprinklers. The 2.97-acre grounds include a slate patio.
The home is listed with Richard Kruse and John Mangano of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Martin Schackner and Gina Coletti of Smith & DeGroat Real Estate.
