A 0.18-acre Greenport parcel containing a 654-square-foot cottage and a 1,100 square-foot barn workshop/studio is on the market for $535,000.
“It’s really ideal for an artist who’s looking for a small, efficient living space and a big workspace,” says listing agent Janet Markarian of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
The one-bedroom, one-bath cottage with a covered back porch has wide-plank floors in the living room and reproduction six-over-six windows throughout. The second-story bedroom has vaulted wood ceilings. The barn has skylights, a wood burning stove, electric heat, storage lofts and office space.
The property is planted with mature trees and flowering beds and has a hand-laid, courtyard-style brick patio.
