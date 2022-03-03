55+ luxury condo in Westbury lists for $529,000
The one-bedroom luxury condominium in Westbury that he is selling tops the list of places Irving Light has lived in.
"It’s the most comfortable place I lived in my life," said Light, who is 101 and is moving after eight years there.
The 970-square-foot unit in the gated Meadowbrook Pointe 55-and-over complex is on the market for $529,000. It comes with many amenities, including access to the complex’s 25,000-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, golf simulator, billiard and card rooms, a bar, ballroom, library, theater, spa, salon, cafe and business center.
Facing northeast, the second-floor corner condo, which has elevator access, has one full and one half bathroom, hardwood-pressed floors, an entry foyer, kitchen with granite countertop seating overlooking the dining and living areas, and a stacked washer and dryer. A door from the living room opens to a balcony that also connects to the en-suite bedroom.
"The condo is very bright and gets a lot of natural light," said listing agent Ahdehroh Lambert-Mortimore of Fave Realty said. "It’s all updated." The unit, on Roosevelt Way, is in a building completed in 2014. Pets are allowed.
Meadowbrook Pointe is near Eisenhower Park, Hofstra University, Nassau Community College, Museum Row, and Roosevelt Field mall.
"It’s in a great location," Lambert-Mortimore said. "You’re near just about everything: shops, highways, restaurants, but you’re tucked away from the hustle and bustle."
Annual taxes on the unit, which is in the Uniondale Union Free School District, are $7,256. Monthly common charges of $830 cover all amenities at the complex, including a parking space in the covered garage. There’s additional parking in front of the building.