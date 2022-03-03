TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

55+ luxury condo in Westbury lists for $529,000

The one-bedroom, second-floor corner condo is in the

The one-bedroom, second-floor corner condo is in the Meadowbrook Pointe luxury complex, with access to swimming pools, fitness center, library and other amenities. Credit: Crystal Sjoen

By Estelle Lander estelle.lander2@newsday.com
Print

The one-bedroom luxury condominium in Westbury that he is selling tops the list of places Irving Light has lived in.

"It’s the most comfortable place I lived in my life," said Light, who is 101 and is moving after eight years there.

The 970-square-foot unit in the gated Meadowbrook Pointe 55-and-over complex is on the market for $529,000. It comes with many amenities, including access to the complex’s 25,000-square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, golf simulator, billiard and card rooms, a bar, ballroom, library, theater, spa, salon, cafe and business center.

Facing northeast, the second-floor corner condo, which has elevator access, has one full and one half bathroom, hardwood-pressed floors, an entry foyer, kitchen with granite countertop seating overlooking the dining and living areas, and a stacked washer and dryer. A door from the living room opens to a balcony that also connects to the en-suite bedroom.

"The condo is very bright and gets a lot of natural light," said listing agent Ahdehroh Lambert-Mortimore of Fave Realty said. "It’s all updated." The unit, on Roosevelt Way, is in a building completed in 2014. Pets are allowed.

Meadowbrook Pointe is near Eisenhower Park, Hofstra University, Nassau Community College, Museum Row, and Roosevelt Field mall.

"It’s in a great location," Lambert-Mortimore said. "You’re near just about everything: shops, highways, restaurants, but you’re tucked away from the hustle and bustle."

Annual taxes on the unit, which is in the Uniondale Union Free School District, are $7,256. Monthly common charges of $830 cover all amenities at the complex, including a parking space in the covered garage. There’s additional parking in front of the building.

By Estelle Lander estelle.lander2@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

A memorial service for Barbara Eckhardt McIntyre, 93,
Longtime Dix Hills resident, Barbara Eckhardt McIntyre, dies at 93
Smithtown parks maintenance director Joe Arico, left, and
Smithtown investing $1.1M in energy upgrades 
Vanessa Espinoza, a senior at Babylon High School,
Way to Go! Students win flag design contest
This year's high-school level of the Long Island
School Notebook: Jericho team wins LI Science Bowl
From left, Sister Maria Pascuzzi of Sisters of
Asking the Clergy: How does your faith support women?
Michelle Eslinger walks with her daughter Kennedy, 9,
Mandate lifted: Masks off at schools across Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?