A two-bedroom, two-bath Roslyn home that historians believe was once a part of poet and newspaper editor William Cullen Bryant’s 165-acre Cedarmere estate is listed for $625,000.
Following its use as Roslyn Harbor’s village hall, the Roslyn Preservation Corporation moved the structure, which dates to about 1860, to its current location in early 1979. Current owner Claudio Dal Piaz received title to the home in early 1980, according to a 2002 Roslyn Landmark Society house tour guide.
Except for adding a full bath and kitchen, the original floor plan is intact, Claudio’s son Greg Dal Piaz says. The chimney, building frame and second-story flooring are original, and salvaged vintage doors and windows were added throughout.
Principal rooms include a living room with a fireplace, formal dining room and a family room. The home has a full, unfinished basement, gas heat and a wraparound porch. A 114-by-64-foot parcel has a detached one-car garage with a loft that was inspired by the design of a turn-of-the-20th century Mineola garage, Dal Piaz says.
The home is listed with Nicole Eskanazy and Stuart Caspi of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
