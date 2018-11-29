Sellers Debbie and Dennis Costello

Community Islip

Asking price $799,999

The basics A five-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on a .36-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, four-bath home on W. Bayberry Road is listed for $699,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, two-bath home on Marvin Lane sold Aug. 6 for $410,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $17,666

Time on the market Since Sept. 8

Listing agent Steve Rainone, Netter Real Estate, West Islip, 631-661-5100, ext. 124

Why it’s for sale Debbie, 45, an assistant teacher at a preschool, and Dennis, 42, president of an air conditioning company, say they’re moving to property closer to the water but staying in the area.

There are many grand details in the Costellos’ 3,104-square-foot home. Debbie shares:

“We bought a home on this property in 2003 and tore it down and built this dream home. My husband designed the house and was on site the entire time it was being built. Some things we insisted were five bedrooms, hardwood floors, tray ceilings with trim color, moldings and architectural details galore. I love this house . . .The bathroom in our master suite is not to be believed. First it’s huge, and second it has great treatments like decorator columns. It’s very decadent. It’s a beautiful home for a family to grow in. We raised our four kids here and have loved every minute of it. We’re not going far because we love this neighborhood. There are beautiful homes up the down the street. The school district is great, which is another reason we’re not going far . . . We’ve had all kinds of parties here — some as big as 100 guests…There’s an enormous pavered driveway. The finished basement, with its own full bath, also has a game room. The kids and their friends hang out down there. The service panel alone is a handyman’s dream. My husband’s very organized. Every circuit is neat and labeled . . I’m sad to see this house go, but happy to be doing it over again in our new home."