Overcast 38° Good Evening
$850,000 Montauk home is a log cabin

This log cabin in Montauk has four bedrooms

This log cabin in Montauk has four bedrooms and a covered porch. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group / JC Cherubini

By Michael Gavin
One home in Montauk, listed for $850,000, is unlike most East End homes: It’s a log cabin.

“It has a rustic, country feel,” says listing agent Liz Lycke of The Corcoran Group. “It’s not like the typical beach house you’d find in Montauk.”

Built in 1988, the home is a true log cabin in that it is adorned in wood from floor to ceiling, inside and out, she says. The 1,729-square-foot cabin, with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, includes a great room with a living area, dining area and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The master bedrooms boasts an en suite bathroom.

Off the living room is a door that opens to a covered porch that overlooks the back of the 0.46-acre property, which is secluded by natural greenery, Lycke says.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

