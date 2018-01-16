One home in Montauk, listed for $850,000, is unlike most East End homes: It’s a log cabin.

“It has a rustic, country feel,” says listing agent Liz Lycke of The Corcoran Group. “It’s not like the typical beach house you’d find in Montauk.”

Built in 1988, the home is a true log cabin in that it is adorned in wood from floor to ceiling, inside and out, she says. The 1,729-square-foot cabin, with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, includes a great room with a living area, dining area and kitchen with a breakfast bar. The master bedrooms boasts an en suite bathroom.

Off the living room is a door that opens to a covered porch that overlooks the back of the 0.46-acre property, which is secluded by natural greenery, Lycke says.