A circa-1913 Georgian Revival-style brick cottage listed for $999,000 in Southold includes a light-filled garden house with rustic wood and brick surfaces.
The space previously housed chickens, says listing agent Marie Beninati of Beninati Associates. She is co-listing with Lee Beninati.
“It’s a perfect place if someone wanted to have flowers year-round and cultivate them, or to sit in there and read,” she adds. “It has amazing possibilities.”
The 1,950-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms and includes original flooring, moldings and panes of leaded glass throughout. The living room has a fireplace and an original butler’s pantry off the English-style country kitchen. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom suite and a full staircase to an attic with vaulted ceilings.
There is room to add a pool on the half-acre property, which contains a large brick patio in addition to the 600-square-foot garden house.
