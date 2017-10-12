An Oyster Bay Cove home with an art studio owned by Frank Olt, whose work has been displayed at the Nassau County Museum of Art, is on the market for $2.2 million.
Olt, an abstract painter with a background in ceramics, also teaches at LIU Post and has had work commissioned by MTA New York City Transit and displayed in a Queens subway station.
The living room of the seven-bedroom home is crafted from an 1865 barn that was moved from another property in Oyster Bay Cove, says listing agent Kathryn Zoller of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate. The home is on 2 acres.
The rest of the house, built in 1954, went up around the barn.
