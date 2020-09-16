TODAY'S PAPER
Adrien Arpel's Southampton home sells for almost $25 million

Beauty entrepreneur Adrien Arpel's six-bedroom, 6½-bath house in

Beauty entrepreneur Adrien Arpel's six-bedroom, 6½-bath house in Southampton was sold for almost $25 million. Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Liza N. Burby Special to Newsday
Internationally renowned beauty entrepreneur Adrien Arpel has sold her oceanfront estate at 2020 Meadow Lane in Southampton to move to Florida.

The sale was handled by Mark J. Baron, associate broker of Saunders & Associates and the exclusive lister of the property. The six-bedroom home, which has dramatic, panoramic views and 170 feet of oceanfront on the Atlantic Ocean and over 500 feet on Shinnecock Bay, sold for just under $25 million, down from the $30 million 2019 asking price.

Arpel owned the property with her husband Ronald Newman, who died in 2015, for 37 years. They rebuilt the house in Mediterranean-style architecture in 2002 and she renovated the two-story, 7,250-square-foot home twice since then.

"Adrien has exceptional taste," Baron said. "In the last few years, she has updated all the bathrooms and the kitchen. She created an ultramodern feel within the Mediterranean style context and I think that's what translated to the buyers. They appreciated both that architecture and the fact that it had been updated so beautifully."

The home is designed for entertaining, with water views, fireplaces and wet bars in both the living and family rooms. An oversized dining room features a two-story, ornately coffered ceiling. The adjacent, redesigned chef's kitchen has a white-beamed cathedral ceiling, Calacatta quartz countertops and matching backsplashes, a center waterfall island, and state-of-the art appliances.

All six bathrooms have been redone with Glassos walls, floors and vanities, with frameless glass-enclosed showers and deep soaking tubs.

The master suite on the second floor overlooks the ocean and has a window banquette, fireplace and a spalike master bath.

An elevator and catering kitchen add to the unique features. There are outdoor terraces on both floors, and the house has a heated gunite pool on the ocean side and a new Omni tennis court on the bay, all situated on 9.75 acres.

The estate has a gated entrance for privacy.

