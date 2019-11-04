The Southampton estate of skin care and makeup legend Adrien Arpel is now selling for $29.995 million, a cut from its $38 million asking price when it came on the market 16 months ago.

Built in 1983, the 7,250-square-foot, six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom Mediterranean-style home has high ceilings, white oak floors, a two-story dining room with coffered ceilings, an elevator, a separate catering kitchen and a master suite leading out to a swimming pool.

The 9.75-acre property features English gardens, a tennis court, views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Shinnecock Bay, 170 feet of oceanfront property and 500 feet of bayfront property. It is down the road from the Meadow Club, a private tennis club.

Annual property taxes are $79,425.

The listing agent is Mark J. Baron of Saunders & Associates. The property had been listed with another agency when it first came on the market.