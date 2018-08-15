Deer Park

251 W. Fourth St.

$369,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house features oversized living areas that are not typical for a Cape, says listing agent Rina Brooke of Exit Realty All Pro. The wall between the living room and the downstairs bedroom was taken down to create an open expanse, Brooke says.

The formal dining room is roughly 15 by 20 feet, and the eat-in kitchen has sliding glass doors leading to a back deck that stretches the width of the house. One bathroom is on the main level and another is on the upper level along with two bedrooms. The 1958 house, which was converted from oil to gas and offers three-zone heating, also includes a full, unfinished basement with a laundry area and an attached one-car garage with built-in cabinetry. Taxes on the 75-by-100-foot property are $10,381. Rina Brooke, Exit Realty All Pro, 516-330-4113

Baldwin

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

890 Steele Blvd.

$369,000

This Cape, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, sits on a 60-by-100-foot property. The home’s open layout, with hardwood flooring, includes a living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard.

The house, which was built in 1926, has two bedrooms on the main level and a third on the upper level. It also includes a full, unfinished basement with a laundry area. The property, which is less than a mile from the water, does not require flood insurance, the listing agent says. It includes a detached two-car garage, and taxes are $8,027. George Duquette and Dame Cascone, Century 21 AA Realty, 917-331-0412, 516-455-3777

Coram

11 Samantha Dr.

$369,996

This Colonial, on a 0.35-acre property in the Windemere Oaks section of Coram, offers three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms. Beyond the foyer, which has a ceramic tile floor, are living and dining rooms with Brazilian cherry floors and cathedral ceilings. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, oak cabinetry and a walk-in pantry.

Off the kitchen is a den with French doors leading out to a back patio and deck. The master bedroom, which includes a full bath, is on the upper level with the two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The house, built in 1987, features recently updated roofing and windows. The property, with taxes of $10,880, has a cobblestone-lined driveway with a paver apron, a paver walkway and an attached two-car garage. Laura Cochran, H&G Realty, 631-474-2000