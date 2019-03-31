An L-shaped extension off the dining room gives an interesting shape to a split-level on the market in Albertson for $888,888.

The 625-square-foot addition, which brings the total space to 3,050 square feet, has a den with a brick fireplace and a wood-beamed loft. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has lots of built-in wooden bookcases and wall units as well as a new roof, whole house generator and gas heat and cooking.

The house is on a quarter acre of property.

The listing agent is Doris Zilkha of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.