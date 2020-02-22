The Muttontown house formerly owned by 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is on the market for $2.784 million.

Keys, the host of the 2019 and 2020 Grammys, purchased the house in 2005 for $3.9 million, the same year Time put her on its list of 100 most influential people, giving her that honor again in 2017.

Keys sold the house in 2011 for $2.995 million but not before starting a family, marrying hop-hop artist and producer Swiss Beatz in July 2010 and giving birth to first son, Egypt Daoud Dean, in October 2010. She had a second son, Genesis Ali Dean, in December 2014.

The house on a private gated 2-acre estate was built in 1981, the year the R&B and hip-hop superstar was born.

While living there, Keys released her first live album, “Unplugged,” in 2005, becoming the first woman to have an MTV Unplugged album debut at number one.

Two years later, Keys released the album “As I Am” in 2007, featuring the hit single “No One,” which earned the singer-songwriter two Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Keys recorded her next album “The Element of Freedom,” which she released in 2009, in her personal recording studio, The Oven Studios, then located on Glen Cove Avenue in Glen Cove.

That album became Keys’ first chart-topping album in Britain and sold 4 million copies worldwide.

In 2009, Keys also collaborated with Jay-Z on "Empire State of Mind,” which became her fourth number-one single and won her Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Keys listed the Muttontown house in June 2010 for $3.85 million and in that same year purchased a $12.75 million Manhattan penthouse from Lenny Kravitz.

The over 9,000-square-foot Muttontown house later sold in 2011 for $2.995 million.

“This is a high-security/high-tech home perfect for anyone looking for an ultra-elegant lifestyle in a private setting,” said listing agent Valerie Rosenblatt of Coldwell Banker International Diamond Society. “The sprawling Mediterranean-style center-hall Colonial mansion sits in the incorporated village of Muttontown, which has a private police force, easy access to New York City, beaches and luxury shopping only minutes away.”

The house boasts a three-car garage, professional gym, four fireplaces, seven bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms, three staircases and a luxurious and spacious backyard featuring a 50-foot heated pool with a waterfall Jacuzzi, pool cabana house with a full bathroom, kitchen and living room for outdoor entertaining.