A contemporary home overlooking Gardiners Bay in the Bell Estate section of Amagansett is on the market for $10.995 million.

Designed by Robert Barnes in 1992, the house was the benchmark for his inclusion in the upper echelon of modern architects, says listing agent Christopher Stewart of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Barnes was known for designing homes in response to their surroundings, frequently using floating bridges surrounded by columns. In the Amaganssett house, the imposing waterfront dune inspired him to elevated the living area on the second floor, notes Stewart.

“The timelessness of the design coupled with the diligent care the owner has taken in maintaining the property have made this one of the most remarkable waterfront homes currently available,” says Stewart.

The five-bedroom, four-bath home has walls of glass, round curved walls and a circular skylight in the kitchen, wood beamed ceilings, elevated decks and walkways and built ins and window seats in an upstairs den.

The 1.1-acre property has a swimming pool and pool house and is close to Dennistown Bell Park and Napeague State Park. The house is in the Amagansett Union Free School District.

The annual property taxes are $26,584.