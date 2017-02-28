Amagansett cottage listed for $2.75 million

This two-bedroom, one-bath cottage in Amagansett is set on a 0.6-acre lot and has been in the same family for three generations. The asking price is $2.75 million.

The current owner inherited the property from her late father, who used the home year-round and added insulation and propane gas heat, says broker Htun Han, principal broker for the Hamptons Realty Group. The listing agent is Victoria Handy Smudzinski.

“They live on the West Coast — to bring her and her family over to enjoy the house is a challenge, if not a practical impossibility to do on a regular basis,” Han says, who adds that the home has been a year-round rental in recent years.

A stone path through a grassy front lawn leads to a screened-in front porch, which opens to the home’s living room and dining area. There is a small kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bath.