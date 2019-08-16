TODAY'S PAPER
Amagansett home with unusual dining room lists for $9.95M

This Amagansett home is on the market for

This Amagansett home is on the market for $9.95 million. Photo Credit: Jump Visual/Nicole Brewer

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An oceanfront Amagansett home is on the market for the first time. The asking price is $9.95 million.

The home was designed by Bill Hayes, who is known for building modern homes, says listing agent Judi Desiderio of Town & Country Real Estate.

The 7,990-square-foot home has six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with Atlantic Ocean views from every south-facing room, a living room with built-in bookcases and pickled wood floors, a den with limestone floors and fireplace, and a gym with equipment.

It also features a glassed-in peninsula dining room.

The 1.9-acre property includes a pool and hot tub.

