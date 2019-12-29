TODAY'S PAPER
Amagansett custom modular home lists for $3.299M

This custom modular house in Amagansett is listed

This custom modular house in Amagansett is listed for $3.299 million. Credit: Saunders & Associates

By Teng Chen
A custom modular house in Amagansett is listed for $3.299 million. This brand-new home was built in 2017 and is now looking for its first owner.

“It’s a great house for a family that entertains,” says Michael Cinque, the listing agent, and the builder, adding “it’s pretty much on one level. From the kitchen, you can see the front door, the living room, the back deck and then the pool, so even the chef or the mom can be at the party.”

The 3,000-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and two garages. It’s located on the Montauk Highway, and within walking distance to the beach and restaurants in town.

Annual taxes are $13,425. It is in the Amagansett Union Free School District.

Michael Cinque of the Saunders & Associates is the listing agent.

By Teng Chen

