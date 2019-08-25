TODAY'S PAPER
For sale: Amagansett home made of shipping containers

This Amagansett recycled container-home first sold in 2013

This Amagansett recycled container-home first sold in 2013 as a luxury beachfront property with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms.  Photo Credit: Lena Yaremenko

By Sarah A. Paynter
Amagansett's “eco-box” — a home made of six corrugated steel shipping containers, like those you might see in a port — is on the market for $1.998 million.

The recycled container-home was designed by Andrew Anderson of Brooklyn-based SG Blocks. It first sold in 2013 as a luxury beachfront property with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms.

Before the steel boxes were granted their second life as a home, they were transformed with custom-crafted windows, insulation, plumbing, wiring, Sheetrock, and temperature controls, says listing agent James Lancaster of Compass. Only two surfaces expose grooved steel to reveal the unconventional bones of the home, he says.

The factory-made eco-box, as the home is known, offers tailored electric and plumbing systems for durability, eliminating most repairs and upkeep, Lancaster says.

Even the lawn features a low-maintenance design, incorporating very little grass in its layout, he adds.

