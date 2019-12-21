TODAY'S PAPER
Modern Colonial in Amagansett lists for $2.595M

This Colonial home in Amagansett is on sale

This Colonial home in Amagansett is on sale for $2.595M. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Steven Ferraro

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 6,200-square-foot Colonial home with a modern twist is listing in Amagansett for $2.595 million. The annual property taxes are $10,250.

Situated on 1.93 acres, the home has five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a chef’s kitchen with multiple ovens and wine refrigerator, cathedral ceiling in the living rom, a wrap-around second floor landing, and 12-foot ceilings in the basement.

The house was built in 2006 by a Brooklyn family who used it as their family retreat, says John Walsh of Galaxy Realty Group, who is listing the house with Travis Shea.”It is an entertainer’s paradise. Outside an oversized mahogany deck, gorgeous brick patio and heated swimming pool; insides, the kitchen boasts the most high end appliances money could buy and the great room has 35-foot ceilings.”

The home is near Dennistown Bell Park, Napeague State Park, bay and ocean beaches, restaurants and shops, and is in the Amagansett Union Free School District.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

