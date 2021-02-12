A farm ranch-style home on a canal leading into South Oyster Bay in Amityville is listing for $950,000.

The 2,678-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bath home has a new kitchen with granite countertops and new waterproof wood floors. Other updates include a new driveway and 200 amp electrical service.

The den features a wood-burning fireplace and a high cathedral ceiling with wood beams, says listing agent Catherine Zhang of Keller-Williams Realty of Greater Nassau.

The sellers made improvements with the intention of remaining in the house, but work out of state necessitated the move, Zhang says.

The 0.28-acre property, which also features a new outdoor kitchen with granite countertops, new paving stone patio, deck, fire pit and gazebo, includes a boat slip and 125 feet of bulk heading.

"The water view is the selling point. There’s over 100 feet view of the water," says Zhang, adding that the main level offers water views from the kitchen, living room and den and from the master bedroom and a second bedroom on the second floor. "It’s so fabulous," she says.

Located in the Amityville Union Free School District, the home is close to Amityville Beach, James Caples Memorial and Tanner parks, Narrasketuck Yacht Club, Amityville High School and shops and restaurants.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The annual property taxes are $23,632