$1.525M Amityville home once a barn
A waterfront home in Amityville that was built from a barn in the 1870s is on the market for $1.525 million.
The 2,900-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home has views of the Great South Bay and Amityville River.
Renovated in 2010, the house has a new kitchen, dining room, sunroom, radiant heated floors, a balcony off the master bedroom and loft space over the garage.
The three-quarter-acre property includes a boat slip with more than 200 feet of new navy bulkhead.
Maryann Arceri of Bel Breeze Real Estate is listing the house.
