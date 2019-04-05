TODAY'S PAPER
$1.525M Amityville home once a barn

The 2,900-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Amityville home has views

The 2,900-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Amityville home has views of the Great South Bay and Amityville River. Photo Credit: Jim Harrison

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A waterfront home in Amityville that was built from a barn in the 1870s is on the market for $1.525 million.

The 2,900-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home has views of the Great South Bay and Amityville River.

Renovated in 2010, the house has a new kitchen, dining room, sunroom, radiant heated floors, a balcony off the master bedroom and loft space over the garage.

The three-quarter-acre property includes a boat slip with more than 200 feet of new navy bulkhead.

Maryann Arceri of Bel Breeze Real Estate is listing the house.

