$575,000 Amityville home comes with boathouse

This Amityville home is listed for $575,000.

This Amityville home is listed for $575,000. Photo Credit: Andrew Mallory

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
An Amityville home comes with a boathouse on the Amityville River. The property is on the market for $575,000.

The boathouse was built around 1940 at the same time the home was constructed and would not be able to be built today, says listing agent Joanne Mills of Exit Family Realty.

The property is also unique because the water is across the street from the home instead of in the backyard, she says.

"You can pull your car right up to your boat space instead of dragging it [the boat] through the backyard," Mills says. 

The farm ranch features an enclosed heated front porch, a living room with a fireplace and solar panels. 

