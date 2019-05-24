The former owner and quarterback of the New York Sharks, a women’s professional tackle football team, has placed her Hampton Bays home on the market for $1.499 million.

The house — owned by Andra Douglas, also an author and artist — features two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It includes an open lauout featuring a new granite kitchen, a dining room with one of the home’s three fireplaces, and a living room with walls of glass that offer views of Shinnecock Bay. The house, listed by Constance Porto/Anne Marie Francavilla Team of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, also features an art studio with a loft, a basement and an attached two-car garage.

Situated on a .23-acre lot along Smith Creek, the house has a wraparound deck and a deepwater dock.

Douglas in 2000 acquired the Sharks, the longest-running women’s professional football team. Recently sold, the team is now called the New York Wolves. Douglas is also the founder of FINS UP, a foundation focused on strengthening young women’s self-esteem through team sports.