Antique East Setauket home on the market for $725,000

It’s a little unclear whether the home at 18 Bayview Ave. was built in the 1700s or 1800s. But it is easy to mistake it for a home built a bit closer to this century.

"The whole house does not feel like a 2[200]- or 300-year-old house," listing agent Linda Stowell said. "It’s in very good condition."

The East Setauket home is on the market for $725,000. Taxes on the single family residence in the Three Village school district are $11,183.

The home is on sale after being inhabited by three generations of the same family. And the historic property continues to be family-friendly, featuring a recent home addition with two rooms and a bathroom that Stowell says would be "perfect for a mom-suite" or temporary guest quarters.

The charming front porch is covered, making it an inviting spot for relaxation all year-round. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as two basements.

Located two blocks from Setauket Harbor, homeowners can enjoy the convenience of an extra driveway for a camper or boat. The back of the quarter-acre property also features a detached carriage house outfitted with heat, air conditioning and water.

"It’s a beautiful workshop," said Stowell. "It’s a big selling factor for that house."