Air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit washer and dryer machines are non-negotiables when it comes to renting an apartment, according to a new survey.

As for other features, renters also want gated access, hardwood floors and a rooftop terrace, according to the results of the study by RentPath, a digital media company.

“Renters tend to be practical and focus on amenities that ensure their security, help add to day-to-day conveniences, and make their commutes to work easier,” says Angie Amon, director of research at RentPath. “While fancier add-ons are nice to have, most Americans, especially those who are on a budget, will likely choose those communities and units that cover more basic necessities and help them feel secure instead of paying more to get access to things they may not use.”

Those renting homes often look for residences with conveniences such as garbage disposals, bathtubs, microwaves, and high-speed internet access, the report details. On the amenities side, a renter might want a nearby cafe or Amazon locker facility, a shuttle service to public transportation, door locks controlled by an app, a library, and a garden share area.