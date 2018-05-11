A $1.395 million dog house has hit the market in Aquebogue.

The six-acre property includes a dog grooming and boarding facility known as Scoshire Kennels, which the listing agent says is “recognized on the national level of the dog world” for having bred champions.

It features a 9,000-square-foot kennel that was constructed in 2003 and has a grooming area, 24 interior 16-foot kennel runs and additional spaces for smaller dogs or animals. That structure connects to the original 1,000-square-foot kennel, which includes 16 indoor and outdoor runs, says Barry Novick of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property, which Novick says is also suitable for equestrian purposes, features a two-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home.

According to Scoshire Kennels’ website, the company has produced the Dachshund National Champion for two straight years and more than 70 American Kennel Club champions. The site says that the kennel has features such as walk-in showers for larger dogs, exercise areas and radiant-heated floors to keep paws warm in the winter. The facility, according to the website, has been referred to as “the Taj Mahal of kennels.”