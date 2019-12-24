A 2,700-square- foot traditional style home is on the market in Aquebogue for $599,000. Annual property taxes are $13,214.

Bordering the Long Island National Golf Club, the three-bedroom, 2½-bath home has high ceilings, tray ceilings throughout and a sun room off the updated kitchen.

The home, which is in the Riverhead Central School District, is in the Highlands at Aquebogue development. A $490 monthly fee to the development includes landscaping and snow removal, and use of community facilities, which include a fitness center,.swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball courts and community center. The development is close to Long Island Sound and Peconic Peconic Bay beaches, wineries, and the hamlets of Aquebogue and Jamesport.

The listing agent is Francine Paci of Signature Premier Properties.