Aquebogue horse property lists for $985,000

This Aquebogue home is on the market for

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An Aquebogue horse property that is close to the North Fork Preserve is on the market for $985,000.

Located on four acres, the property has a six-stall barn with a hay loft, tack room with water and electricity, a paddock and a riding ring.

The 2,595-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a custom kitchen and flooring, wraparound porch and patio.

The listing agent is Dolores Peterson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

