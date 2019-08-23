Aquebogue horse property lists for $985,000
An Aquebogue horse property that is close to the North Fork Preserve is on the market for $985,000.
Located on four acres, the property has a six-stall barn with a hay loft, tack room with water and electricity, a paddock and a riding ring.
The 2,595-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a custom kitchen and flooring, wraparound porch and patio.
The listing agent is Dolores Peterson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
