An Aquebogue horse property that is close to the North Fork Preserve is on the market for $985,000.

Located on four acres, the property has a six-stall barn with a hay loft, tack room with water and electricity, a paddock and a riding ring.

The 2,595-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a custom kitchen and flooring, wraparound porch and patio.

The listing agent is Dolores Peterson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.