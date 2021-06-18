A Westbury condo once owned by a world-famous boxing referee is up for sale in Westbury.

The gated Meadowbrook Pointe 1,500 square-feet, two-bedroom, two-bath home is selling for $799,000. The condo has pond views, an open interior, hardwood floors, and a large marble bathroom. It is on the third floor of a four-story building, which has an elevator. It also comes with a storage unit and underground parking.

"The focal point is the athletic center," says real estate agent Regina Rogers with Douglas Elliman. "There’s a 2,500 square-foot clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis, a wonderful salon and space, café, card room, sports lounge and bar."

Arthur Mercante Sr. was "the third man in the ring" for the iconic 1971 Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier heavyweight boxing championship, known as the "Fight of the Century" held in Madison Square Garden. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1995, the first to be honored as a referee. As he refereed more than 100 fights during his half-century career, including Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Patterson. He traveled all over the world to referee matches, including the Philippines, Mexico, and Europe. He retired at 81, circling back to the site of the Great Fight—Madison Square Garden.

Mercante died in 2010 at the age of 90. His wife lived at the home until recently.

According to his son James Mercante, his father was a bit of a celebrity at the Meadowbrook Pointe condo.

"He was a well-liked person there," James Mercante said. "One of the good things about the development is that is older, so everyone was of my father’s generation. Say his name today, they may not know his name, but that fight was a political and social event, and people there were aware of the significance."

James Mercante said his father once brought boxing legend Jerry Cooney, another Long Islander, to the clubhouse as a guest speaker. When Mercante Sr. sold his house in Garden City before moving to Westbury, it was bought by a boxing fan.

"He said he was thrilled to be living there."

Taxes are $15,293. HOA fees are $815.