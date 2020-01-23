A rare home on the Long Island Sound in Northport's Asharoken community has come on the market. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is asking $1.45 million.

Asharoken comprises a mile-and-a-half-long strip of land with one road, and the houses line either Northport Bay or the Long Island Sound.

"There are a limited number of Sound-side homes on the strip," says James Izzo of Cow Harbor Realty, who is co-listing the property with Cow Harbor's Patricia Izzo. "It's personal preference if you like the Sound or the bay."

There are 485 homes in Asharoken and half are on the water. Half of those waterfront homes sit on the Sound.

The wood-shingled home was built in the 1980s. It has an open kitchen with a wet bar, and features a den with gas fireplace and a master suite with a steam shower, hot tub and radiant-heated floors. A multi-level deck features a new outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

The house sits on a 0.44-acre lot. The property is in the Northport-East Northport school district, with annual taxes at $26,264.