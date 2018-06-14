TODAY'S PAPER
Atlantic Beach Spanish stucco home lists for $1.299M

Built in 1929, this five-bedroom home has an

Built in 1929, this five-bedroom home has an ocean view from a sundeck. Photo Credit: mynassauproperty.com

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Spanish stucco home in Atlantic Beach is listed for $1.299 million.
Built in 1929, the five-bedroom, four-bath home comes with vintage details, such as original oak wood floors and Old-World tiles.
There are ocean views from a sundeck and an awning-covered deck overlooking a perennial garden and mature trees.
A second kitchen can be found in the basement, along with a family room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.


The second floor includes a private deck off the master bedroom.

The property is listed with Keith Starke and Judith Metzger of Petrey AB Corp.

