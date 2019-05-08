Sellers Dawn and Patrick Meade

Community Atlantique on Fire Island

Asking price $799,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape on an 80-by-100-foot lot

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home on East End Walk is listed for $1.75 million.

Nearest recent sale There are no recent sales in Atlantique.

Taxes with no exemptions $7,092

Time on the market Since August 2018

Listing agent The Meades are selling on their own and can be reached 631-583-7639.

Why it’s for sale Dawn, 62, a licensed practical nurse for Catholic Health Services, and Patrick, 65, a home contractor, say they’re retiring and moving to a beach community outside Savannah, Georgia.

The Meades raised their two sons in the home, which they bought in 1986 and have lived in year-round since. Dawn says:

"I’ve been living year-round on Fire Island since age 16. I met my husband here when he was house painting, and we got married in 1981 ….It’s very relaxed here. We’re 300 feet from the ocean. We’ve always been into boating, fishing and surfing. Community docking is available … It’s a great house and has two separate living areas. The front door opens to a combined dining room and living room area, which has a southern exposure so there’s sunlight all day long. On the other side is a bedroom and eat-in kitchen. We did a 16-by-30-foot extension and added a den with a fireplace and a loft. What backs up to that room is the laundry room and utility room. Upstairs is the huge master bedroom, which has a full bath and Jacuzzi tub and two more bedrooms…This place is great for large family gatherings. We have a July Fourth celebration every year and participate in the baby parade. My father’s been the emcee for 49 years ….My kids have always said, there’s nothing like the Fire Island lifestyle. It’s a great summer house and a great summer community.”