Sellers Connie and Santo Galatioto

Address 130 Bayview Ave., Babylon

Asking price $875,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront Colonial on a 0.21-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront split-level on Peninsula Drive is listed for $995,000.

Nearest recent sale A five-bedroom, four-bath Colonial on Lucinda Drive sold March 30 for $1,750,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $24,065

Time on the market Since July 2017

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Listing agent Maureen Natoli, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Babylon, 516-971-5854

Why it’s for sale Connie, 68, who is retired from medical sales, and Santo, 73, a retired electrical engineer, say they want to downsize but will be staying in the area.

The Galatiotos say their 2,368-square-foot home suffered only garage and landscaping damage during Sandy. Connie says:

“The centerpiece of the home is definitely the water views. They’re amazing. The sunsets are breathtaking. I look out every morning when I wake up, and it still takes my breath away. We center everything around the view. . . . We did a major renovation when we first bought in 2001 . . . a new kitchen, new bathrooms, new roof, new siding and new windows. We converted one of the bedrooms to an office and included custom cabinetry. It also has a great view. . . . We have an open floor plan that connects the kitchen, living room, den and dining room. There’s hardwood flooring throughout except for ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. This home needs nothing done. It’s been well maintained and is in move-in condition.

Santo adds, “We have 88 feet of water frontage. Our boat slip can handle a 30-foot boat. The large wood deck in the backyard has been well taken care of. We’ve done a lot of entertaining out there. There’s a pavered patio at the foot of the deck. . . . Solar panels were installed three years ago. . . . Around five years ago, we installed a gas heating system and also renovated the garage with storage cabinets and enclosed the gas burner in its own room.”