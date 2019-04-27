It’s much easier to overlook an open house sign than an ice cream truck.

So, at a recent open house in Babylon, Lisa Miglino of Signature Premier Properties put both in front of the house. In the street, next to the traditional open house sign and balloon, was a Frostie's ice cream truck offering free ice cream for all.

“Everyone that saw the ice cream truck there noticed that the open house was there also,” says Miglino, who says she plans to use the truck at open houses throughout the summer.

Miglino says she paid a flat fee to have the truck outside the house for an hour, and guests were invited to order whatever they pleased.

“I think everybody who came definitely got ice cream on the way out,” she says.

The next open house scheduled for Miglino's listing in Babylon is from noon to 2 p.m. May 4, and she says the ice cream truck will be on site from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Miglino says thinking outside the box and going the extra mile can help generate interest in an open house. Many real estate agencies have attempted to turn open houses into more of an experience and social gathering, whether through raffles, themes, or even pop-up shops where local shops and boutiques take over rooms of the house.

“I thought it was going to be the first nice day after a long winter so I thought the ice cream truck was a great idea,” says Miglino.

But since ice cream stains on the carpet would be bad for business, there was just one rule for coming inside the house.

“I didn’t let the kids in with ice cream,” Miglino said. “But agents with cups, I did.”