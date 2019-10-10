Updated housing, more shops arrive in walkable Babylon Village
THE SCOOP
Babylon Village is a quaint community with many mom-and-pop shops, says Lisa Palermo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Babylon. “Plus, we’re a waterfront village with many boating and marine facilities,” she says.
Village officials and a developer are in talks about a proposed 70-room hotel with retail space near Deer Park Avenue and George Street, says Mayor Ralph Scordino. Currently, the closest hotels are in Melville, he points out.
“It would be a tremendous asset to the village," says Scordino of the proposed hotel. "People could use the Long Island Rail Road to come to the village for the restaurants and shops."
As for housing, entrepreneurs are buying older buildings in the tree-lined downtown to turn into apartments and modernizing existing rental units in the village, says Scordino.
Although the village recently started a bike-share program, walkability has been one of Babylon's priorities, adds Scordino. “We make use of the parking lots behind stores and really tried to improve the alleyways that connect the parking lots to the main business district."
Commerce seems to be inching north in the village, mostly the north end of the business district on Deer Park Avenue, says Kelly Peckholdt, Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce president. “Overall, landlords have been renovating their properties while still maintaining the area’s charm.”
The Babylon Beautification Society is responsible for the 800 flower baskets that hang from decorative lampposts throughout the village in the summer, says Frank Petruzzo, president of the Babylon Beautification Society. About 100 volunteers decorate the lampposts for Christmas each year, he says. “The whole village gets decorated within four to five hours,” says Petruzzo.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES
There are two condos on the market ranging in price from $384,118 to $395,000.
SALES PRICES
Between Sept. 1, 2018, and Sept. 24, 2019, there were 172 home sales with a median sale price of $457,750, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $205,000 and the high was $1,450,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 152 home sales with a median sale price of $448,500. The price range was $227,000 to $1,900,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Babylon
Area 2.4 square miles
ZIP code 11702
Population 12,166
Median age 43.1
Median household income $123,110
Median home value $450,000*
LIRR to NYC 53 to 73 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $363
School districts Babylon and West Babylon
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$310,000
Located on an 80-by-87-foot lot, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape was built in 1950. The first floor consists of an eat-in kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second floor also has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Taxes are $9,159. Linda Cerami, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-317-8985
$749,000
The master bedroom in this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial has a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet and a gas fireplace. Bonus rooms include a library with built-in bookcases and a screened-in back porch that is next to an in-ground backyard pool. Taxes are $22,971. Nathaniel Larson, Daniel Gale, Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-800-1301
$2,095,000
This 4,360-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom brick home is on a .72-acre waterfront lot. Amenities include hardwood floors and a marble patio off the back of the home. Taxes are $39,391. Karen Forlano, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-987-6927
RECENTLY SOLD
$370,000
Address Locust Avenue
Style Cape
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms 1
Built 1941
Lot size 50x157
Taxes $8,467
Increased $10,000
Days on the market 121
$799,000
Address Ernest Place
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1985
Lot size 96x110
Taxes $20,745
Reduced $0
Days on the market 75
$1,450,000
Address Peninsula Drive
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3½
Built 2003
Lot size 110x245
Taxes $35,522
Reduced $45,000
Days on the market 75
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses 65
Price range $260,000- $3,695,000
Tax range $8,323 - $81,443
Comments
