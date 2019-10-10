THE SCOOP

Babylon Village is a quaint community with many mom-and-pop shops, says Lisa Palermo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Babylon. “Plus, we’re a waterfront village with many boating and marine facilities,” she says.

Village officials and a developer are in talks about a proposed 70-room hotel with retail space near Deer Park Avenue and George Street, says Mayor Ralph Scordino. Currently, the closest hotels are in Melville, he points out.

“It would be a tremendous asset to the village," says Scordino of the proposed hotel. "People could use the Long Island Rail Road to come to the village for the restaurants and shops."

As for housing, entrepreneurs are buying older buildings in the tree-lined downtown to turn into apartments and modernizing existing rental units in the village, says Scordino.

Although the village recently started a bike-share program, walkability has been one of Babylon's priorities, adds Scordino. “We make use of the parking lots behind stores and really tried to improve the alleyways that connect the parking lots to the main business district."

Commerce seems to be inching north in the village, mostly the north end of the business district on Deer Park Avenue, says Kelly Peckholdt, Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce president. “Overall, landlords have been renovating their properties while still maintaining the area’s charm.”

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Babylon Beautification Society is responsible for the 800 flower baskets that hang from decorative lampposts throughout the village in the summer, says Frank Petruzzo, president of the Babylon Beautification Society. About 100 volunteers decorate the lampposts for Christmas each year, he says. “The whole village gets decorated within four to five hours,” says Petruzzo.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are two condos on the market ranging in price from $384,118 to $395,000.

SALES PRICES

Between Sept. 1, 2018, and Sept. 24, 2019, there were 172 home sales with a median sale price of $457,750, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $205,000 and the high was $1,450,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 152 home sales with a median sale price of $448,500. The price range was $227,000 to $1,900,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area 2.4 square miles

ZIP code 11702

Population 12,166

Median age 43.1

Median household income $123,110

Median home value $450,000*

LIRR to NYC 53 to 73 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $363

School districts Babylon and West Babylon

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$310,000

Located on an 80-by-87-foot lot, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape was built in 1950. The first floor consists of an eat-in kitchen, a living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second floor also has two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Taxes are $9,159. Linda Cerami, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-317-8985

$749,000

The master bedroom in this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial has a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet and a gas fireplace. Bonus rooms include a library with built-in bookcases and a screened-in back porch that is next to an in-ground backyard pool. Taxes are $22,971. Nathaniel Larson, Daniel Gale, Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-800-1301

$2,095,000

This 4,360-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom brick home is on a .72-acre waterfront lot. Amenities include hardwood floors and a marble patio off the back of the home. Taxes are $39,391. Karen Forlano, Charles Rutenberg Realty, 516-987-6927

RECENTLY SOLD

$370,000

Address Locust Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 1

Built 1941

Lot size 50x157

Taxes $8,467

Increased $10,000

Days on the market 121

$799,000

Address Ernest Place

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1985

Lot size 96x110

Taxes $20,745

Reduced $0

Days on the market 75

$1,450,000

Address Peninsula Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2003

Lot size 110x245

Taxes $35,522

Reduced $45,000

Days on the market 75

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 65

Price range $260,000- $3,695,000

Tax range $8,323 - $81,443