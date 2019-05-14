A waterfront Bayville home stood in for the Hamptons in an upcoming independent film about the Roslyn School District finance scandal that stars Hugh Jackman, Ray Romano and Allison Janney. The property is on the market for $1.385 million.

In “Bad Education,” Jackman portrays former Roslyn Schools Superintendent Frank Tassone, who was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison in 2006 for participating in an $11-million embezzlement scheme involving the district

Janney filmed at the house in October, and it stood in for a house in the Hamptons, says owner Lawrence Caputo, who is listing the property with fellow agent Linda Faraldo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

Caputo says Bayville often stands in for the Hamptons for film and TV shoots because it is so close to the city. His neighbor, comedian Jackie Martling, hosted a shoot for the East End-based Showtime show “The Affair,” he says.

“It’s easy for production companies since it’s only 50 minutes from Manhattan,” Caputo says.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom Contemporary home, which Caputo built in 1985, sits on a 0.14-acre lot with an in-ground pool, hot tub, cabana and two outdoor showers. It is on the Long Island Sound.

The movie has no formal release date yet.